Single vehicle accident in Linn County leaves occupants with injuries

The driver and her two children were transported to St Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids for minor injuries.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 8:33 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LINN COUNTY Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday at approximately 5:37 pm, Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies, Linn County Sheriff’s Rescue 57, the West Bertram Fire Department, Cedar Rapids Fire Department, and Area Ambulance Service all responded to an accident at the corner of Berry Rd and Wanatee Creek Rd.

Emergency crews arrived to find a 202 Chrysler car in a ditch at the intersection. Authorities say the driver lost control of the vehicle before entering the ditch.

The driver and her two children were transported to St Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids for minor injuries.

