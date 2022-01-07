Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Schools report surge in COVID-19 cases

A ribbon cutting and open house are set for the newest school in the Cedar Rapids Community...
A ribbon cutting and open house are set for the newest school in the Cedar Rapids Community School District.
By Adam Carros
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Several Eastern Iowa School districts are reporting a surge in COVID-19 cases as part of a statewide surge in the virus.

On Friday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported nearly 25,000 new positive COVID-19 tests in the past week, the highest rate since a surge in the fall of 2020. Nearly 900 Iowans are now in the hospital for COVID-19, the highest since December 2020.

Cedar Rapids Community School District reported 197 total cases across all of its students in addition to 49 cases among staff. The last update before winter break saw 53 student cases and 11 staff cases, an increase of 371% in student cases and 445% for staff cases. Jefferson High School had the most student cases at 31, followed by Kennedy High School with 30. Harding Middle School and Viola Gibson Elementary each had 16 student cases. No one school had more than 5 staff cases.

Iowa City Schools reported continued highs in students absent from COVID-19 with 206 students with active infections - accounting for 20% of the COVID-19 cases all school year. Staff are also hit hard with 68 current cases as of Friday, 35% of the district’s total staff COVID-19 cases for the year. The rise in the percentage of cases among students and staff with COVID-19 has mirrored a sharp jump in Johnson County’s COVID-19 positivity rate.

12/161/7
Johnson Co. COVID-19 positivity rate9.7%17.8%
% of Iowa City students with COVID-190.35%1.41%
% of Iowa City staff with COVID-190.29%2.85%

Dubuque Community schools have seen active COVID-19 cases rise, too, particularly for staff. On Friday, the district reported 42 active cases among staff. Before winter break, the district had just 5 staff with COVID-19. Cases among students are up, too, though not as sharply, from 48 just before winter break to 103 as of Friday.

Linn-Mar went from 42 cases among students in the two weeks over winter break and the week before Christmas to 83 cases just this week. Staff cases went from less than 6 the week of December 10th to at least 29 this week (Linn-Mar does not report a total, only building totals and buildings with less than six cases do not report the exact number).

The state does not report an overall count of cases in schools, leaving each district to report data slightly differently while some don’t publish any ongoing COVID-19 data publicly.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police said the crash happened because of someone driving the wrong way on the...
Police: I-380 crash in Cedar Rapids near 42nd Street caused by wrong-way driver
Two firefighters were killed in an early morning crash on US 151 near Mile Marker 38 near...
Two firefighters killed in US 151 crash near Mineral Point, Wisconsin
Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids.
Mercy Medical Center stresses vaccines as COVID-19 surge strains staffing
Vaccinated patients less likely to get access to one of the most sought after treatments for...
Vaccinated patients less likely to get access to one of the most sought after treatments for COVID-19
An i9 investigation found the cause for why traffic tickets at 10th Street & 1st Avenue East...
New camera, spike in traffic tickets at one Cedar Rapids intersection

Latest News

New camera, spike in traffic tickets at one Cedar Rapids intersection
i9 Investigation: New Camera, Spike in Traffic Tickets at One Cedar Rapids Intersection
Graph from the Iowa Department of Public Health showing hospitalizations from COVID-19 in Iowa.
COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations surging in Iowa
A Dubuque man was sentenced to more than 3 years in federal prison for intending to distribute...
Dubuque fentanyl and heroin dealer sent to federal prison
People on the move this weekend could have difficulty traveling. KCRG-TV9 Meteorologist Jan...
How frosty roads happen