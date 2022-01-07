Schools report surge in COVID-19 cases

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Several Eastern Iowa School districts are reporting a surge in COVID-19 cases as part of a statewide surge in the virus.

On Friday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported nearly 25,000 new positive COVID-19 tests in the past week, the highest rate since a surge in the fall of 2020. Nearly 900 Iowans are now in the hospital for COVID-19, the highest since December 2020.

Cedar Rapids Community School District reported 197 total cases across all of its students in addition to 49 cases among staff. The last update before winter break saw 53 student cases and 11 staff cases, an increase of 371% in student cases and 445% for staff cases. Jefferson High School had the most student cases at 31, followed by Kennedy High School with 30. Harding Middle School and Viola Gibson Elementary each had 16 student cases. No one school had more than 5 staff cases.

Iowa City Schools reported continued highs in students absent from COVID-19 with 206 students with active infections - accounting for 20% of the COVID-19 cases all school year. Staff are also hit hard with 68 current cases as of Friday, 35% of the district’s total staff COVID-19 cases for the year. The rise in the percentage of cases among students and staff with COVID-19 has mirrored a sharp jump in Johnson County’s COVID-19 positivity rate.

12/16 1/7 Johnson Co. COVID-19 positivity rate 9.7% 17.8% % of Iowa City students with COVID-19 0.35% 1.41% % of Iowa City staff with COVID-19 0.29% 2.85%

Dubuque Community schools have seen active COVID-19 cases rise, too, particularly for staff. On Friday, the district reported 42 active cases among staff. Before winter break, the district had just 5 staff with COVID-19. Cases among students are up, too, though not as sharply, from 48 just before winter break to 103 as of Friday.

Linn-Mar went from 42 cases among students in the two weeks over winter break and the week before Christmas to 83 cases just this week. Staff cases went from less than 6 the week of December 10th to at least 29 this week (Linn-Mar does not report a total, only building totals and buildings with less than six cases do not report the exact number).

The state does not report an overall count of cases in schools, leaving each district to report data slightly differently while some don’t publish any ongoing COVID-19 data publicly.

