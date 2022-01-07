Public informational meetings for proposed Navigator pipeline rescheduled

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Utilities Board is informing affected landowners of rescheduled public informational meets for the proposed Navigator Heartland Greenway LLC carbon capture pipeline project.

The meetings, which were initially postponed due to inclement weather, are now rescheduled as follows:

Hamilton County: January 20th, 12:00 pm – Briggs Woods Conference Center, 2501 Briggs Woods Trail, Webster City

Hardin County: January 20th, 6 p.m. – Ellsworth Community College (Auditorium), 1100 College Ave., Iowa Falls

Franklin County: January 21st, 12:00 pm – Franklin County Convention Center, 1008 Central Ave. W., Hampton

Floyd County: January 24th, 12:00 pm – Floyd County Fairgrounds (Youth Enrichment Center), 2516 Seven Mile Road, Charles City

Butler County: January 24th, 6 p.m. – Greene Community Center, 204 W. South St., Greene

The Iowa Utilities Board is also holding a virtual public informational meeting on January 19th at 6:00 pm. Registration is required in advance to join the meeting.

Information about the Navigator project and a schedule of all the informational meetings can be found at: iub.iowa.gov

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.