Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Public informational meetings for proposed Navigator pipeline rescheduled

A map of the proposed carbon capture pipeline by Navigator Heartland Greenway.
A map of the proposed carbon capture pipeline by Navigator Heartland Greenway.(KTIV)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Utilities Board is informing affected landowners of rescheduled public informational meets for the proposed Navigator Heartland Greenway LLC carbon capture pipeline project.

The meetings, which were initially postponed due to inclement weather, are now rescheduled as follows:

  • Hamilton County: January 20th, 12:00 pm – Briggs Woods Conference Center, 2501 Briggs Woods Trail, Webster City
  • Hardin County: January 20th, 6 p.m. – Ellsworth Community College (Auditorium), 1100 College Ave., Iowa Falls
  • Franklin County: January 21st, 12:00 pm – Franklin County Convention Center, 1008 Central Ave. W., Hampton
  • Floyd County: January 24th, 12:00 pm – Floyd County Fairgrounds (Youth Enrichment Center), 2516 Seven Mile Road, Charles City
  • Butler County: January 24th, 6 p.m. – Greene Community Center, 204 W. South St., Greene

The Iowa Utilities Board is also holding a virtual public informational meeting on January 19th at 6:00 pm. Registration is required in advance to join the meeting.

Information about the Navigator project and a schedule of all the informational meetings can be found at: iub.iowa.gov

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police said the crash happened because of someone driving the wrong way on the...
Police: I-380 crash in Cedar Rapids near 42nd Street caused by wrong-way driver
Two firefighters were killed in an early morning crash on US 151 near Mile Marker 38 near...
Two firefighters killed in US 151 crash near Mineral Point, Wisconsin
Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids.
Mercy Medical Center stresses vaccines as COVID-19 surge strains staffing
Vaccinated patients less likely to get access to one of the most sought after treatments for...
Vaccinated patients less likely to get access to one of the most sought after treatments for COVID-19
An i9 investigation found the cause for why traffic tickets at 10th Street & 1st Avenue East...
New camera, spike in traffic tickets at one Cedar Rapids intersection

Latest News

New camera, spike in traffic tickets at one Cedar Rapids intersection
i9 Investigation: New Camera, Spike in Traffic Tickets at One Cedar Rapids Intersection
Graph from the Iowa Department of Public Health showing hospitalizations from COVID-19 in Iowa.
COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations surging in Iowa
A Dubuque man was sentenced to more than 3 years in federal prison for intending to distribute...
Dubuque fentanyl and heroin dealer sent to federal prison
A ribbon cutting and open house are set for the newest school in the Cedar Rapids Community...
Schools report surge in COVID-19 cases
People on the move this weekend could have difficulty traveling. KCRG-TV9 Meteorologist Jan...
How frosty roads happen