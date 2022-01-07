Over 1000 Mercy Medical Center workers have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - More than one thousand Mercy Medical Center workers have tested positive for covid-19 in the last week.

As of today Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids has three staffed beds available. But the hospital has a contingency plan to expand. The rapid spread of the virus is a double whammy for health care workers- admissions are up and there are fewer workers to serve them.

Of the 51 patients hospitalized at Mercy with COVID-19, nine of them are critically ill.

“Luckily people that are vaccinated; especially if they’re boosted, said Doctor Toy Myers, Medical Director of System Quality and Population Health at Mercy. “If they do end up getting hospitalized they do tend to have milder illness and tend to go home quicker and that’s really helping us right now.”

He does warn though, that those who are unvaccinated are taking up more beds for longer periods of time. Doctor Myers says it’s critical for people to do what they can to stay healthy as more strain on hospitals could mean they’d pause core services.

“Our rolling seven-day internal positivity rate is up to 32% now, a ten percent increase in the last week. The absolute number of cases rolling seven is over a thousand, a week before it was 500. So it’s doubled. So that’s an incredible increase in numbers and that’s impacting the emergency rooms, the urgent cares, and the clinics too.”

He said non-clinical workers, like hospital administrators, are helping out: changing beds, cleaning rooms, and moving patients.

