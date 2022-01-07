Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

No. 23 Wisconsin defeats Iowa 87-78 to win 4th straight

Iowa's Patrick McCaffery (22) shoots against Wisconsin's Carter Gilmore (14) during the first...
Iowa's Patrick McCaffery (22) shoots against Wisconsin's Carter Gilmore (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis | AP)
By STEVE MEGARGEE
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Johnny Davis had 26 points and nine rebounds and No. 23 Wisconsin defeated Iowa 87-78 on Thursday night in a game that featured two of the nation’s top three scorers. Wisconsin is now 12-2 and 3-1 in the Big Ten.

The Badgers withstood a 27-point performance from Iowa’s Keegan Murray to win their fourth straight and snap the Hawkeyes’ four-game winning streak.

Murray entered the night leading Division I with 24.5 points per game while Davis was third with 22.3 points per game.

Iowa is 11-4 and 1-3 in the Big Ten.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police said the crash happened because of someone driving the wrong way on the...
Police: I-380 crash in Cedar Rapids near 42nd Street caused by wrong-way driver
Two firefighters were killed in an early morning crash on US 151 near Mile Marker 38 near...
Two firefighters killed in US 151 crash near Mineral Point, Wisconsin
Part of 1st Avenue in downtown Cedar Rapids is shut down Wednesday after high winds caused...
Unstable scaffolding causes closure on 1st Ave in downtown Cedar Rapids
Officials say the Cochise County Attorney’s Office has indicted 34-year-old Melissa Green and...
Couple left 11-year-old son home alone for weeks, deputies say
UIHC doctors say omicron COVID-19 cases will likely peak in early February
Univ. of Iowa hospital doctors say omicron COVID-19 cases will likely peak in early February

Latest News

Athlete of the Week: Michaela Beckmann
Athlete of the Week: Michaela Beckmann
Athlete of the Week: Michaela Beckmann
Athlete of the Week: Michaela Beckmann
Burton leads late run, Northwestern beats No. 22 Iowa women
Burton leads late run, Northwestern beats No. 22 Iowa women
Burton leads late run, Northwestern beats No. 22 Iowa women
Burton leads late run, Northwestern beats No. 22 Iowa women