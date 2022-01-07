New superintendent of Boys State Training School in Eldora selected

ELDORA, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Department of Human Services announced the appointment of Jason Sodders as the new superintendent of the Boys State Training School (BSTS) in Eldora.

In a news release, the DHS said Sodders will take over the role starting Friday.

Sodders began working for BSTS in 2000 as a youth services worker before being promoted to counselor in 2014 and then security director in 2018. Sodders has been serving as interim superintendent since August 2021.

DHS Director Kelly Garcia said the selection of Sodders came after a thorough search and interview process.

“We need someone who understands the youth on campus and someone who understands the evolution of the school—where it has been and where it’s heading,” Garcia said. “The school is undergoing a number of changes and we need a leader who can see the facility through this transition, while keeping BSTS positioned to meet the challenging needs of the youth we serve.”

Sodders said his goal is to ensure consistency and stability within the facility to strengthen BSTS’ ability to serve youth with challenging backgrounds and needs.

“A focus on staff and youth safety is primary while we work to continue therapeutic initiatives to positively impact the population,” he said.

The BSTS has provided treatment, rehabilitation and education programs for men ages 12 to 18 since 1873.

