Mount Mercy’s RoyShawn Webb - Giving back to the city that made him

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mount Mercy’s RoyShawn Webb is more than just a basketball player.

“I feel like it’s important that we express ourselves not only through the sport that we love but also in other ways as well, especially education,” Webb said.

After he hangs up his sneakers, Webb wants to work with young people, a decision he made at Jefferson High School.

“When I was growing up the people that looked like me, I saw on TV, whether it’s movies, music videos, athletics,” Webb said. “When I got to high school I saw I could be a teacher, I could be a coach, I could be even a high school principal.”

Webb, who is Black, said he was inspired after seeing educators of color. He said he didn’t see many teachers who looked like him while in elementary school or middle school.

“When I got to high school, I saw my coach, who was of color, teaching. I saw my counselor who was of color. I saw other coaches who were of color who were working in the school,” Webb said. “That kind of put a light bulb in my head.”

Webb’s ultimate goal is to become a principal.

He has a head start working with young people in the Cedar Rapids community. He works for JumpStart, a free summer program on Mount Mercy’s campus, where he does activities with kids. He also is a youth leader at his church and works with the Boys and Girls club and Four Oaks Family and Children Services.

“When I got here, I kind of hit the ground running,” Webb said.

Webb’s head coach, Aaron Jennings, said he wasn’t surprised Webb is forging an unselfish path.

“Anything that we have ever asked him to do you know he tackles,” Jennings said “He’s not ever putting himself first.”

Webb said he feels a responsibility to be an example for kids, just like his teachers did for him.”

“I grew up on the west side of town so I just want to give back and help those kids in that community,” Webb said. “(I) just want to show them I came from this area just like you. I grew up from this area just like you. You work hard, you take care of business in the classroom, you’re a good person, sky’s the limit.”

