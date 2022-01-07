Show You Care
Majority of federal cases from insurrection are against men

By Ethan Stein
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - 87 percent of the people facing federal charges from actions during the intersection at Capitol Hill are men, according to the program on extremism at George Washington University.

Federal prosecutors said they have charged 725 people for their roles in the insurrection, including six people from Iowa. The rioters came to stop the certification of the election, which is normally a procedural step, after hearing from Then-President Donald Trump and other administration officials down the street from the capitol.

Megan Goldberg, who is an American politics professor at Cornell College, said a disproportionate number of men who participated is a sign people’s gender, race, and even religious tensions played a role in the attack.

“The U.S. is becoming a more diverse county and there are leaders and there are voters in the U.S. pushing for a multi-racial, multi-ethnic democracy,” she said. “And if you have been part of the majority before and looking at your group become part of a minority that’s threatening.”

Iowa is home to one of the more well-known rioters: Doug Jensen, who is from Des Moines He was in the front of rioters in the capitol building. Jensen is in jail after violating the terms of the release. Leo Kelly, who is from Cedar Rapids, was also charged for participating in the attack. Video from The New Yorker shows he made it to the floor of the U.S. Senate. Both have pled not guilty to charges against them.

The largest number of people charged with participating in the attack on Capitol Hill came from the state of Florida, with 76, according to George Washington University.

The school said a majority, more than 77 percent, are facing evidence from social media and 12 percent of those charged had military experience.

