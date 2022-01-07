Show You Care
Iowa City man sentenced to life for killing during drug robbery

Reginald Little mug KCRG(WIFR)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A 46-year-old Iowa City man was sentenced to life in prison in the shooting death of a man during a drug robbery.

Before he was sentenced Friday, Reginald Little told the family of the victim, 21-year-old Kejuan Winters, that he was not guilty of killing their son.

Winters was killed in April 2020 when Little and others attempted to rob him of drugs and money. Prosecutors said the men hadn’t planned to kill Winters but he was fatally wounded when a struggle broke out at Winters’ apartment.

Winters’ two children and girlfriend were in the house when he was shot.

