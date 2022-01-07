Show You Care
Iowa City Community School District cancels classes Friday due to mechanical issues with buses

(KCRG File)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City Community School District has canceled all classes on Friday due to a mechanical issue with its buses caused by the cold weather.

The district announced the cancellation in a Facebook post, saying there will also be no Grab & Go meal service Friday.

Many other schools have delayed the start of classes due to the cold weather. See the list here.

