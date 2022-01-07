Show You Care
Hy-Vee now offering free Pfizer COVID booster vaccines to 12-to 15-year-olds

Patients ages 12 to 17 receiving a booster dose may not mix-and-match vaccines.(WIS-TV)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Hy-Vee announced on Friday that free Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster doses are now available by appointment to 12 to 15-year-olds at Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations.

This now means that all individuals 12 and up who received the primary two doses and waited at least 5 months after their second dose, can get the booster.

Individuals in the 5 to 11 age range who are moderately to severely immunocompromised may receive the third dose of the Pediatric Pfizer vaccine at least 28 days after the second dose. Pediatric Pfizer booster vaccines are not authorized for individuals ages 5 to 11.

At this time, Pfizer-BioNTech is the only vaccine authorized for minors. Patients ages 12 to 17 receiving a booster dose may not mix-and-match vaccines.

