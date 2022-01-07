Henry Doorly Zoo welcomes new baby elephant

OMAHA, Neb. (KTIV) - An 18-year-old African elephant gave birth to a calf Friday at the Henry Doorly Zoo. This is the first elephant born at the Omaha zoo.

The zoo says the calf was born at 11:33 a.m. The baby’s mother, Kiki, was put on a 24-hour-watch on Jan. 6 as staff noticed that labor could begin soon.

The calf was delivered with all females in the herd present. With this birth, the Elephant Family Quarters of Henry Doorly Zoo will be closed to the public so staff can observe the new elephant.

The zoo is expecting another elephant calf to be born this upcoming winter.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.