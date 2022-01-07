Show You Care
Firefighters find 1 dead in West Burlington mobile home fire

(KFYR)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WEST BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) — Firefighters have found one person dead inside a burning mobile home near the southwestern Iowa city of West Burlington.

The Hawk Eye reports that fire crews were called to the home in Flint River Township early Thursday morning and found it engulfed in flames.

Firefighters worked to knock down the flames and found the body during a search of the home.

Officials say the Iowa Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny will conduct an autopsy to identify the person and establish a cause of death.

No other injuries were reported from the fire.

