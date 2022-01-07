Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

FDA cuts interval for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster

The FDA has cut down on the wait for those seeking to get their Moderna vaccine booster.
The FDA has cut down on the wait for those seeking to get their Moderna vaccine booster.(Source: WWNY)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The FDA has altered the emergency use authorization for Moderna, shortening the time gap between the primary vaccination series and the booster dose to five months, the agency announced Friday. It had previously been six months.

People aged 18 and older are eligible for the Moderna vaccine.

Federal health authorities have also recently cut the time interval between the Pfizer primary series and boosters to five months. People 12 years of age and older are eligible for booster doses to ensure continued protection against variants of COVID-19.

“Vaccination is our best defense against COVID-19, including the circulating variants, and shortening the length of time between completion of a primary series and a booster dose may help reduce waning immunity,” said Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research. “Today’s action also brings consistency in the timing for administration of a booster dose among the available mRNA vaccines. We encourage everyone to get vaccinated — it’s never too late to get your COVID-19 vaccine or booster.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police said the crash happened because of someone driving the wrong way on the...
Police: I-380 crash in Cedar Rapids near 42nd Street caused by wrong-way driver
Two firefighters were killed in an early morning crash on US 151 near Mile Marker 38 near...
Two firefighters killed in US 151 crash near Mineral Point, Wisconsin
He had red eyes, poor balance, and seemed to be lethargic and twitching.
Man found high on meth with loaded gun in Dubuque cellphone store bathroom, pleads guilty
UIHC doctors say omicron COVID-19 cases will likely peak in early February
Univ. of Iowa hospital doctors say omicron COVID-19 cases will likely peak in early February
Vaccinated patients less likely to get access to one of the most sought after treatments for...
Vaccinated patients less likely to get access to one of the most sought after treatments for COVID-19

Latest News

New camera, spike in traffic tickets at one Cedar Rapids intersection
i9 Investigation: New Camera, Spike in Traffic Tickets at One Cedar Rapids Intersection
James and Jennifer Crumbley have been locked up since Dec. 4, unable to meet a $500,000 bond....
Parents returning to court, teen waives hearing in Michigan school shooting
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021. The Supreme Court will...
Supreme Court weighs vaccine rules affecting more than 80 million
A Georgia jury in November found father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor,...
LIVE: GRAPHIC: Men convicted in Ahmaud Arbery killing face life sentences
Dubuque Regional Airport
Dubuque Regional Airport bounces back amid nationwide pilot shortage