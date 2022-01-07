Show You Care
Early voting underway in Peosta mayoral special election

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 8:15 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PEOSTA, Iowa (KCRG) - Early voting is now underway to elect Peosta’s new mayor.

It comes after the previous mayor, Jim Merten, resigned days before the Nov. 2 election.

Voters still re-elected him, and he had to resign a second time.

Peosta City Council voted to hold a special election to elect a new mayor.

Voters can cast their ballots early in-person at the Dubuque County Courthouse through Jan. 24.

People can also mail in absentee ballots. The deadline to request one is Monday.

Election Day is Jan. 25.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

