Early voting underway in Peosta mayoral special election

PEOSTA, Iowa (KCRG) - Early voting is now underway to elect Peosta’s new mayor.

It comes after the previous mayor, Jim Merten, resigned days before the Nov. 2 election.

Voters still re-elected him, and he had to resign a second time.

Peosta City Council voted to hold a special election to elect a new mayor.

Voters can cast their ballots early in-person at the Dubuque County Courthouse through Jan. 24.

People can also mail in absentee ballots. The deadline to request one is Monday.

Election Day is Jan. 25.

