Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Dubuque Regional Airport bounces back amid nationwide pilot shortage

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 9:05 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque Regional Airport is encouraging people to fly local, especially during the supply chain shortage.

Airport Director Todd Dalsing said it had at least three flights per-day in 2019, but services were suspended in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Since January 2021, services slowly got back to pre-pandemic levels.

Dalsing also says special events like the Julien Dubuque Film Festival and the Field of Dreams game had a positive impact on the airport.

While numbers are trending in the right direction, he says it all comes down to revenue.

“Now more than ever, it’s important to support your local airport,” Dalsing said. “Due to the nationwide pilot shortage there’s less crew, which equals less flights available, throughout the aviation system. And as we’re talking about with revenue, if an airline can place a pilot in an aircraft in an airport that is performing financially better in the end, that’s a better business decision for the airline.”

Dalsing says it takes community support to get back to pre covid flight levels.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police said the crash happened because of someone driving the wrong way on the...
Police: I-380 crash in Cedar Rapids near 42nd Street caused by wrong-way driver
Two firefighters were killed in an early morning crash on US 151 near Mile Marker 38 near...
Two firefighters killed in US 151 crash near Mineral Point, Wisconsin
He had red eyes, poor balance, and seemed to be lethargic and twitching.
Man found high on meth with loaded gun in Dubuque cellphone store bathroom, pleads guilty
UIHC doctors say omicron COVID-19 cases will likely peak in early February
Univ. of Iowa hospital doctors say omicron COVID-19 cases will likely peak in early February
Vaccinated patients less likely to get access to one of the most sought after treatments for...
Vaccinated patients less likely to get access to one of the most sought after treatments for COVID-19

Latest News

New camera, spike in traffic tickets at one Cedar Rapids intersection
i9 Investigation: New Camera, Spike in Traffic Tickets at One Cedar Rapids Intersection
(KCRG File)
Iowa City Community School District cancels classes Friday due to mechanical issues with buses
A mom is behind this ad in Times Square called "Date My Daughter" in New York City.
Mom posts 'Date My Daughter' ad in Times Square
Girl scout cookie season officially kicks off Friday!
Girl Scout cookie sales begin Friday