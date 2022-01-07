Dubuque Regional Airport bounces back amid nationwide pilot shortage

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque Regional Airport is encouraging people to fly local, especially during the supply chain shortage.

Airport Director Todd Dalsing said it had at least three flights per-day in 2019, but services were suspended in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Since January 2021, services slowly got back to pre-pandemic levels.

Dalsing also says special events like the Julien Dubuque Film Festival and the Field of Dreams game had a positive impact on the airport.

While numbers are trending in the right direction, he says it all comes down to revenue.

“Now more than ever, it’s important to support your local airport,” Dalsing said. “Due to the nationwide pilot shortage there’s less crew, which equals less flights available, throughout the aviation system. And as we’re talking about with revenue, if an airline can place a pilot in an aircraft in an airport that is performing financially better in the end, that’s a better business decision for the airline.”

Dalsing says it takes community support to get back to pre covid flight levels.

