Dubuque man with restraining order sentenced to federal prison for possessing a firearm

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - 36-year-old Daric Lawrence was sentenced to six months in federal prison for unlawfully possessing a firearm.

Lawrence admitted in a guilty plea that he knowingly possessed a firearm as a prohibited person. Lawrence was prohibited because he was an unlawful user of marijuana and because he had a no-contact state court order restraining him from harassing, stalking, or threatening an intimate partner.

Lawrence was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment and must also serve three years supervised release after his prison term ends.

