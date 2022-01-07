Dubuque fentanyl and heroin dealer sent to federal prison

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dubuque man was sentenced to more than 3 years in federal prison for intending to distribute fentanyl and heroin.

35-year-old Samson S. Jackson from Dubuque received the prison term after a guilty plea to one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Law enforcement officers searched his residence and recovered over 20 grams of a heroin/fentanyl mixture and over 9 grams of heroin. Jackson admitted in a plea agreement that he planned on distributing some or all of it to another person.

Jackson was sentenced to 41 months imprisonment and must also serve three years of supervised release after his prison term ends.

