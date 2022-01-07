Dangerously cold temperature poses danger to people without a home

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Temperatures dropped to dangerously cold levels Thursday, leaving some people to find places to get out of the cold.

Many people headed to the library, Lindale Mall, or waited outside for the County Overflow shelter to open, but the shelter isn’t open around the clock. Those with Willis Dady said they were in discussion with partners about how to open the shelter and staffing those hours if they were able to open. They don’t own the Fillmore Center, and therefore, don’t have a say on when it can open.

“It has been cold, I haven’t eaten, and I don’t know where I’m going to go,” said Stacy Jackson.

Jackson spent Wednesday night at the County shelter but said he was kicked out after an altercation with his wife.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do, man,” he said.

When temperatures get this cold first responder said they worry about people like Jackson who struggle to find a warm place to go.

“We respond to several of these frostbites calls every year when it gets to these colder winter months,” said Captain Lucas Maas.

Captain Maas said he expected the number of calls specifically for people living with homelessness, to go up.

“We’re seeing an increase in the number of homeless in our area,” he said. “So, I expect those numbers to go up.”

With more cold days ahead soon, Captain Maas said people like Jackson were his biggest concern.

“It has been cold,” Jackson said. “I’ve been homeless and cold. I’m going to the church for food every morning. Then I go to the YMCA or the library, but I don’t know where I’m going to sleep.”

