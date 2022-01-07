Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Dangerously cold temperature poses danger to people without a home

By Brian Tabick
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Temperatures dropped to dangerously cold levels Thursday, leaving some people to find places to get out of the cold.

Many people headed to the library, Lindale Mall, or waited outside for the County Overflow shelter to open, but the shelter isn’t open around the clock. Those with Willis Dady said they were in discussion with partners about how to open the shelter and staffing those hours if they were able to open. They don’t own the Fillmore Center, and therefore, don’t have a say on when it can open.

“It has been cold, I haven’t eaten, and I don’t know where I’m going to go,” said Stacy Jackson.

Jackson spent Wednesday night at the County shelter but said he was kicked out after an altercation with his wife.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do, man,” he said.

When temperatures get this cold first responder said they worry about people like Jackson who struggle to find a warm place to go.

“We respond to several of these frostbites calls every year when it gets to these colder winter months,” said Captain Lucas Maas.

Captain Maas said he expected the number of calls specifically for people living with homelessness, to go up.

“We’re seeing an increase in the number of homeless in our area,” he said. “So, I expect those numbers to go up.”

With more cold days ahead soon, Captain Maas said people like Jackson were his biggest concern.

“It has been cold,” Jackson said. “I’ve been homeless and cold. I’m going to the church for food every morning. Then I go to the YMCA or the library, but I don’t know where I’m going to sleep.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police said the crash happened because of someone driving the wrong way on the...
Police: I-380 crash in Cedar Rapids near 42nd Street caused by wrong-way driver
Part of 1st Avenue in downtown Cedar Rapids is shut down Wednesday after high winds caused...
Unstable scaffolding causes closure on 1st Ave in downtown Cedar Rapids
Two firefighters were killed in an early morning crash on US 151 near Mile Marker 38 near...
Two firefighters killed in US 151 crash near Mineral Point, Wisconsin
Officials say the Cochise County Attorney’s Office has indicted 34-year-old Melissa Green and...
Couple left 11-year-old son home alone for weeks, deputies say
UIHC doctors say omicron COVID-19 cases will likely peak in early February
Univ. of Iowa hospital doctors say omicron COVID-19 cases will likely peak in early February

Latest News

City of Marion postpones annual State of the City Address due to COVID-19 cases
Cedar Rapids Police said the crash happened because of someone driving the wrong way on I-380...
Wrong-way driver leads to multiple crashes on I-380 in Cedar Rapids Thursday
Dangerously cold temperature poses danger to people without a home
Dangerously cold temperature poses danger to people without a home
18-year-old pulled over for driving 133 mph (PHOTO BY: IOWA STATE PATROL)
18-year-old gets pulled over driving 133 mph while testing new car