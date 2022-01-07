Cedar Rapids man sentenced to over four years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 24-year-old felon who possessed a firearm while being a felon was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison on Friday.

A judge gave Leon Sheley of Cedar Rapids the sentence after a guilty plea in which Sheley admitted that he knowingly possessed a pistol after having been convicted of three crimes punishable by more than one year of imprisonment.

Sheley also admitted that he had prior convictions for theft in the second degree in 2016, theft in the first degree in 2016, and escape from custody in 2017.

After Sheley’s imprisonment, he must also serve a three-year term of supervised release.

