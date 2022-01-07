Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Burton leads late run, Northwestern beats No. 22 Iowa women

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22), forward Monika Czinano (25), and guard Kate Martin (20) during...
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22), forward Monika Czinano (25), and guard Kate Martin (20) during the second half of a college basketball game against Central Michigan in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(Eric Gay | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 9:43 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Veronica Burton scored 25 points and led Northwestern during an 11-3 run in the final minutes as the Wildcats beat No. 22 Iowa 77-69.

It was the sixth-straight win for Northwestern (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten), which hadn’t played in nearly three weeks since having its game against Oregon canceled and two Big Ten games postponed. It was its third win in a row against Iowa (7-4, 1-1).

Melannie Daley added 22 points for Northwestern.

Iowa’s leading scorer Caitlin Clark, averaging 24.1 points, had 30 against the Wildcats. Monika Czinano had 20 points and McKenna Warnock 14. 

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police said the crash happened because of someone driving the wrong way on the...
Police: I-380 crash in Cedar Rapids near 42nd Street caused by wrong-way driver
Part of 1st Avenue in downtown Cedar Rapids is shut down Wednesday after high winds caused...
Unstable scaffolding causes closure on 1st Ave in downtown Cedar Rapids
Two firefighters were killed in an early morning crash on US 151 near Mile Marker 38 near...
Two firefighters killed in US 151 crash near Mineral Point, Wisconsin
Officials say the Cochise County Attorney’s Office has indicted 34-year-old Melissa Green and...
Couple left 11-year-old son home alone for weeks, deputies say
UIHC doctors say omicron COVID-19 cases will likely peak in early February
Univ. of Iowa hospital doctors say omicron COVID-19 cases will likely peak in early February

Latest News

Mount Mercy’s RoyShawn Webb - Giving back to the city that made him
Mount Mercy’s RoyShawn Webb - Giving back to the city that made him
FILE - Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) dunks the ball during the first half of an NCAA college...
National scoring leader Keegan Murray making name at Iowa
Iowa State guard Tyrese Hunter (11) drives around Texas Tech guard Clarence Nadolny, right,...
No. 11 Iowa State holds off No. 25 Texas Tech 51-47
Former Hawkeye player Jeff Horner fights through cancer diagnosis, succeeds as a head coach at...
Former Hawkeye player Jeff Horner fights through cancer diagnosis, succeeds as a head coach at Truman State