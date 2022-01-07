Black Hawk County man lands in prison for failing to register as a sex offender

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A man who failed to register as a sex offender was sentenced to more than two years in federal prison.

36-year-old Dean Christopher Upton, who lived and worked in Black Hawk County for several years, received the prison term after pleading guilty to failing to register as a sex offender.

Upton was required to register as a sex offender after a 2015 conviction for assault with sexual motivation. Authorities say that Upton intentionally chose not to register, and hid in a cardboard box at his mother’s house in Waterloo before he was apprehended.

He was sentenced to 30 months imprisonment and fined $100. He must also serve a supervised release term of five years after his imprisonment ends.

