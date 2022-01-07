Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

A babysitter is accused of taking a nude picture of a three-year-old girl

Police say he was babysitting the child when he took the photo.
Police say he was babysitting the child when he took the photo.(source: Davis County Jail)
By Anne Hughes
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIS COUNTY, Iowa (KYOU) - A Bloomfield, Iowa man is accused of taking an inappropriate photo of a little girl he was babysitting.

According to court documents the victim’s father contacted police after he was watching the video camera he had in his living room and saw the babysitter, Christopher Thaxton take a photo of his naked three-year-old daughter.

Thaxton is charged with the sexual exploitation of a minor.

He is due in court for a preliminary hearing on January 12th.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police said the crash happened because of someone driving the wrong way on the...
Police: I-380 crash in Cedar Rapids near 42nd Street caused by wrong-way driver
Part of 1st Avenue in downtown Cedar Rapids is shut down Wednesday after high winds caused...
Unstable scaffolding causes closure on 1st Ave in downtown Cedar Rapids
Two firefighters were killed in an early morning crash on US 151 near Mile Marker 38 near...
Two firefighters killed in US 151 crash near Mineral Point, Wisconsin
Officials say the Cochise County Attorney’s Office has indicted 34-year-old Melissa Green and...
Couple left 11-year-old son home alone for weeks, deputies say
UIHC doctors say omicron COVID-19 cases will likely peak in early February
Univ. of Iowa hospital doctors say omicron COVID-19 cases will likely peak in early February

Latest News

City of Marion postpones annual State of the City Address due to COVID-19 cases
Cedar Rapids Police said the crash happened because of someone driving the wrong way on I-380...
Wrong-way driver leads to multiple crashes on I-380 in Cedar Rapids Thursday
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan....
Majority of federal cases from insurrection are against men
Youth Mobile Crisis Coordinator, Parth Patel.
New Youth Mobile Crisis Coordinator to help students in Iowa City area battling mental health issues
Vaccinated patients less likely to get access to one of the most sought after treatments for...
Vaccinated patients less likely to get access to one of the most sought after treatments for COVID-19