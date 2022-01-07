Show You Care
Arctic Air In Place

By Joe Winters
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - High pressure brings a clear sky and lighter wind tonight. This drops our temperatures well below zero brings us the coldest night of the year thus far. The wind turns to the south and increases on Saturday. This along with a cold front approaching from the west, could bring some patchy drizzle or fog, although most of it looks to develop to the east. Colder air dives south once again for the start of next week. Have a great tonight!

