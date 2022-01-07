18-year-old gets pulled over driving 133 mph while testing new car

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol is reminding people to slow down after an incident that occurred Thursday afternoon.

At 5:11 pm, officers stopped an 18-year-old driver that was observed to be going 133 mph in a 60 mph zone. They state that he was testing out his new car.

The driver has been fined $515 dollars as well as an additional Reckless driving charge.

