18-year-old gets pulled over driving 133 mph while testing new car

18-year-old pulled over for driving 133 mph (PHOTO BY: IOWA STATE PATROL)
18-year-old pulled over for driving 133 mph (PHOTO BY: IOWA STATE PATROL)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol is reminding people to slow down after an incident that occurred Thursday afternoon.

At 5:11 pm, officers stopped an 18-year-old driver that was observed to be going 133 mph in a 60 mph zone. They state that he was testing out his new car.

The driver has been fined $515 dollars as well as an additional Reckless driving charge.

