Uptown Marion Library to change hours of operation

The Marion Public Library opened a temporary location on Seventh Avenue on Sept. 8, 2020.
The Marion Public Library opened a temporary location on Seventh Avenue on Sept. 8, 2020.(Mary Green/KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marion Public Library will be making permanent changes to the Uptown Library hours starting on January 15th.

The change will come after the soon-to-be closure of the MPL tech station on January 14th. The Uptown Library at 1064 7th Ave will be open as follows:

  • Monday - Thursday: 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
  • Friday: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
  • Saturday: 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
  • Sunday: 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM

