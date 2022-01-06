Uptown Marion Library to change hours of operation
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marion Public Library will be making permanent changes to the Uptown Library hours starting on January 15th.
The change will come after the soon-to-be closure of the MPL tech station on January 14th. The Uptown Library at 1064 7th Ave will be open as follows:
- Monday - Thursday: 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
- Friday: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Saturday: 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Sunday: 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
