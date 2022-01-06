Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

UnityPoint Health to travel to homes in Black Hawk County to administer COVID-19 vaccines

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 6:41 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint Health says it is partnering with Black Hawk County Public Health to travel to homes in the county to administer COVID-19 vaccines.

It’s part of an ongoing effort to provide vaccines to all of those who are eligible.

Last year, UnityPoint deployed a mobile vaccination vehicle.

It traveled to areas of need in the community, as well as businesses and homes.

They administered a total of 625 doses between May and August.

Appointments can be scheduled for residents age five and older by calling 319-226-2600.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Part of 1st Avenue in downtown Cedar Rapids is shut down Wednesday after high winds caused...
Unstable scaffolding causes closure on 1st Ave in downtown Cedar Rapids
Officials say the Cochise County Attorney’s Office has indicted 34-year-old Melissa Green and...
Couple left 11-year-old son home alone for weeks, deputies say
An accident is under investigation after two vehicles struck one another leaving an individual...
One dead, one hurt in Jones County Crash
St. Luke's facing staff and bed shortages
St. Luke’s ER in Cedar Rapids seeing high volume of patients asking for COVID-19 testing
An image from the Mount Vernon CityCam taken at 5:55 a.m. on Wednesday,.
Slick roads likely Wednesday, wind chills stay below zero

Latest News

Rio de Janeiro cancels some Carnival events over COVID surge
More big entertainment events are shifting gears as the omicron variant continues to spread.
Hollywood Minute: Grammys delayed, Sundance goes virtual due to omicron
Despite the surge, the Biden administration provided billions of dollars to fund resources for...
Major school districts stop in-person learning amid COVID surge
Providers want people to know that more "flurona" cases are possible and that people with...
Boy tests positive for both flu, COVID in Los Angeles