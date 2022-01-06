UnityPoint Health to travel to homes in Black Hawk County to administer COVID-19 vaccines
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 6:41 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint Health says it is partnering with Black Hawk County Public Health to travel to homes in the county to administer COVID-19 vaccines.
It’s part of an ongoing effort to provide vaccines to all of those who are eligible.
Last year, UnityPoint deployed a mobile vaccination vehicle.
It traveled to areas of need in the community, as well as businesses and homes.
They administered a total of 625 doses between May and August.
Appointments can be scheduled for residents age five and older by calling 319-226-2600.
