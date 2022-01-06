Univ. of Iowa hospital doctors say omicron COVID-19 cases will likely peak in early February

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Health officials are seeing twice as many positive covid cases this week than the number they saw around Christmas time. That’s part of the reason why they continue to urge people to get vaccinated, boosted and wear masks.

Omicron has reached every part of the country including the Midwest, but doctors are saying we’re still a little more than a month away from a peak in cases. The new variant is different than others we’ve seen because of how quickly it spreads from one person to another.

Dr. Mike Brownlee with UIHC says they currently have 50 patients hospitalized with covid, but it’s not at the same level as they saw with the delta peak. He says omicron has proven less likely to result in severe symptoms and hospitalization, but it’s still a challenge for healthcare workers.

Dr. Daniel Diekema says because this variant is so easily transmissible, a lot of healthcare workers are out with the virus themselves.

Once they see it peak in late January or early February, they hope the decline in cases will be rapid.

“We have not hit the peak that we did last year from our Covid perspective, we’re not seeing the same level of hospitalization than we had before with the delta peak. We just continue to be very busy by patients who need our care,” said Dr. Brownlee.

With this variant, doctors say they are still learning about how accurate at-home covid tests are. Dr. Brownlee says it’s best to get a PCR test done at your local clinic or doctor’s office if you think you might have covid. That way they can get the most accurate reading and send of positive tests to be analyzed and conclude what variant you might have.

