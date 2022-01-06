Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Two firefighters killed in US 151 crash near Mineral Point, Wisconsin

Two firefighters were killed in an early morning crash on US 151 near Mile Marker 38 near...
Two firefighters were killed in an early morning crash on US 151 near Mile Marker 38 near Mineral Point, according to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office.(Erin Sullivan)
By Slone Salerno
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINERAL POINT, Wis. (WMTV) - Two firefighters were killed in an early morning crash on US 151 near Mile Marker 38 near Mineral Point, according to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the release from officials, a Mineral Point Fire truck was driving to a scene on US 151 early Thursday morning. The truck was trying to use an emergency crossover when it was hit by a north bound semi-tractor trailer.

The fire truck caught on fire due to the crash and the semi sustained serious damage, according to officials.

There were two firefighters in the truck, both were killed. The driver of the semi was not hurt.

Crews remain at the scene, removing the vehicles involved.

Officials say the names of those involved will be released at a later time.

Wisconsin DOT says travelers headed NB on US 151 can take exit 37 and get back on at exit 40. Traffic heading SB is being reversed.

Our hearts are heavy this morning as we woke up to the news that two Mineral Point firefighters have been lost in the...

Posted by Crawford County Emergency Management on Thursday, January 6, 2022

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Part of 1st Avenue in downtown Cedar Rapids is shut down Wednesday after high winds caused...
Unstable scaffolding causes closure on 1st Ave in downtown Cedar Rapids
Officials say the Cochise County Attorney’s Office has indicted 34-year-old Melissa Green and...
Couple left 11-year-old son home alone for weeks, deputies say
An accident is under investigation after two vehicles struck one another leaving an individual...
One dead, one hurt in Jones County Crash
St. Luke's facing staff and bed shortages
St. Luke’s ER in Cedar Rapids seeing high volume of patients asking for COVID-19 testing
An image from the Mount Vernon CityCam taken at 5:55 a.m. on Wednesday,.
Slick roads likely Wednesday, wind chills stay below zero

Latest News

The Iowa Board of Regents will soon decide whether they will continue to require students to...
Iowa considers changing university admissions standards
The Iowa Board of Regents will soon decide whether they will continue to require students to...
Iowa considers changing university admissions standards
Former GoCR executive to appear in court over NewBo Evolve
Three State Senate Democrats want Iowa voters to decide whether marijuana should be legal in...
Three Iowa Democrats layout blueprint to treat marijuana like alcohol