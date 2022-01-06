Show You Care
Special Olympics Iowa to host 2022 Winter Games in Dubuque

The 2022 Special Olympics Iowa Winter Games will see 151 athletes competing in alpine skiing,...
The 2022 Special Olympics Iowa Winter Games will see 151 athletes competing in alpine skiing, cross country skiing, and snowshoeing events (PHOTO BY: SPECIAL OLYMPICS IOWA)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
GRIMES, Iowa (KCRG) - 151 athletes in the 2022 Special Olympics Iowa Winter Games will compete in Dubuque on January 10th and 11th.

The Winter Games will feature athletes competing in alpine skiing, cross country skiing, and snowshoeing.

“Special Olympics Iowa is excited for the Winter Games and the opportunity it gives athletes to showcase their winter sports skills,” shared Special Olympics Iowa President and CEO John Kliegl. “There is extra excitement around this year’s Winter Games because it is the first multi-sport state championship we have held in two years. I invite everyone to come out and cheer on the athletes.”

The competitions will be hosted at the Grand Harbor Resort, Sundown Mountain, and Camp Albrecht Acres across the two-day period.

The Games will kick off with the opening ceremony which will include the Parade of Athletes at 6 pm January 10th in the Grand River Center Exhibit Hall B.

