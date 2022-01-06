Some county health departments ask public using take-home COVID-19 tests to report positive results

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 has nearly doubled since Christmas Eve.

The state reported 19,045 people tested positive over the last 7-days, but some health officials said that wasn’t the whole picture.

“There hasn’t been a good place to report take-home tests,” said Heather Meador, the Linn County Department of Public Health Clinical Branch Manager.

Polk County Department of Public Health asked people who have used take-home tests that they purchased to report positive results to the county. That was something Linn and Johnson County Health Department’s said they couldn’t do.

“People need to do the right thing,” she said. “We’re happy to answer their calls or questions and help guide them through, but we’re not keeping track of all positive tests. We know there are a lot of people who aren’t testing or self-reporting, and the state doesn’t have a system to track those numbers.”

People can report that information to their healthcare provider to make sure that information is reflected on their medical records, but that won’t be counted in the state’s weekly numbers.

“If they use repetition and use the test per instructions they can have more assurance that they have an accurate test,” said Johnson County Community Health Manager.

Jarvis said his department recently had to do away with contact tracing because of the number of people who had tested positive. While Johnson County won’t be contact tracing or accepting at-home test results, he said they welcomed people calling with questions.

“It underscores the heavy emphasis and importance of education that we provide to the community,” he said.

