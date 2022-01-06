Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Some county health departments ask public using take-home COVID-19 tests to report positive results

By Brian Tabick
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 has nearly doubled since Christmas Eve.

The state reported 19,045 people tested positive over the last 7-days, but some health officials said that wasn’t the whole picture.

“There hasn’t been a good place to report take-home tests,” said Heather Meador, the Linn County Department of Public Health Clinical Branch Manager.

Polk County Department of Public Health asked people who have used take-home tests that they purchased to report positive results to the county. That was something Linn and Johnson County Health Department’s said they couldn’t do.

“People need to do the right thing,” she said. “We’re happy to answer their calls or questions and help guide them through, but we’re not keeping track of all positive tests. We know there are a lot of people who aren’t testing or self-reporting, and the state doesn’t have a system to track those numbers.”

People can report that information to their healthcare provider to make sure that information is reflected on their medical records, but that won’t be counted in the state’s weekly numbers.

“If they use repetition and use the test per instructions they can have more assurance that they have an accurate test,” said Johnson County Community Health Manager.

Jarvis said his department recently had to do away with contact tracing because of the number of people who had tested positive. While Johnson County won’t be contact tracing or accepting at-home test results, he said they welcomed people calling with questions.

“It underscores the heavy emphasis and importance of education that we provide to the community,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two GoCR executives face federal bank fraud charges over NewBo Evolve
On Tuesday night, a powerful cold front is still set to send the temperatures plummeting.
Arctic front Tuesday night to send temperatures plummeting, Winter Weather Advisory issued
Some local businesses are selling gift cards with expiration dates shorter than the requirement
Businesses sell gift cards with illegal expiration dates
Part of 1st Avenue in downtown Cedar Rapids is shut down Wednesday after high winds caused...
Unstable scaffolding causes closure on 1st Ave in downtown Cedar Rapids
Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop

Latest News

Some county health departments ask public using take-home COVID-19 tests to report positive...
Take-home COVID-19 testing
A scam posing as a man's bank - that first arrived by text message and then escalated to a...
Loophole in federal law hurts scam victims from being repaid
UIHC doctors say omicron COVID-19 cases will likely peak in early February
Univ. of Iowa hospital doctors say omicron COVID-19 cases will likely peak in early February
UIHC doctors say omicron COVID-19 cases will likely peak in early February
UIHC officials say omicron COVID-19 cases will likely peak in a month