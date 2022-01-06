Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

School apologizes for 92-4 win in girls’ hoops

The Sharks led 29-0 after one quarter, 56-0 at halftime and 80-0 after three quarters.
The Sharks led 29-0 after one quarter, 56-0 at halftime and 80-0 after three quarters.(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 7:58 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut high school has apologized after its girls’ basketball team beat an overmatched opponent 92-4.

Sacred Heart Academy of Hamden beat Lyman Hall-Wallingford on Monday night.

The Sharks led 29-0 after one quarter, 56-0 at halftime and 80-0 after three quarters.

Sacred Heart’s president says the school is deeply remorseful about how the game was played.

Lyman Hall’s coach says his team was pressed through most of the first half, and Sacred Heart continued to run its fast break and shoot 3-pointers with the game well out of hand.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Part of 1st Avenue in downtown Cedar Rapids is shut down Wednesday after high winds caused...
Unstable scaffolding causes closure on 1st Ave in downtown Cedar Rapids
Officials say the Cochise County Attorney’s Office has indicted 34-year-old Melissa Green and...
Couple left 11-year-old son home alone for weeks, deputies say
An accident is under investigation after two vehicles struck one another leaving an individual...
One dead, one hurt in Jones County Crash
St. Luke's facing staff and bed shortages
St. Luke’s ER in Cedar Rapids seeing high volume of patients asking for COVID-19 testing
An image from the Mount Vernon CityCam taken at 5:55 a.m. on Wednesday,.
Slick roads likely Wednesday, wind chills stay below zero

Latest News

Authorities are investigating a theft ring after almost 600 Amazon packages were found dumped...
About 600 Amazon packages found; police investigating
U.S Capitol riot
One year later, Michigan senators reflect on U.S Capitol riot
President Joe Biden in his remarks Thursday said his predecessor tried to prevent the peaceful...
LIVE: Biden opens day marking anniversary of Capitol insurrection, says ‘democracy held’
Casey Phillips, 25, is wanted by multiple law enforcement agencies in connection with a...
Kidnapping suspect on the run after escaping from Texas hospital