No. 12 Iowa State women snap Oklahoma’s 9-game win streak

Iowa State guard Emily Ryan (11) drives around Oklahoma guard Kelbie Washington (10) in the...
Iowa State guard Emily Ryan (11) drives around Oklahoma guard Kelbie Washington (10) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) - Emily Ryan scored a career-high 22 points with eight assists, Ashley Joens had 17 points and 13 rebounds for her eighth double-double this season and No. 12 Iowa State beat No. 23 Oklahoma 81-71 to snap the Sooners’ nine-game winning streak.

Oklahoma started the fourth on an 8-0 run with six straight points from Madi Williams. But Iowa State scored 10 of the next 13 points, highlighted by Ryan’s three-point play to tie her career high of 21.

Beatriz Jordao added 15 points and Morgan Kane scored 10 for Iowa State.

Madi Williams had 26 points and nine rebounds for Oklahoma.

