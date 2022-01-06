Show You Care
No. 11 Iowa State holds off No. 25 Texas Tech 51-47

Iowa State guard Tyrese Hunter (11) drives around Texas Tech guard Clarence Nadolny, right,...
Iowa State guard Tyrese Hunter (11) drives around Texas Tech guard Clarence Nadolny, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 11:09 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa (AP) - Izaiah Brockington’s four-point play with 1:52 left propelled No. 11 Iowa State past No. 25 Texas Tech 51-47.

Brockington’s fall-away 3-pointer came moments after Texas Tech took a 42-40 lead.

The Cyclones guard was knocked off balance, but his clutch shot swished through. The resulting foul gave Brockington a chance for a four-point play, and his free throw gave Iowa State a 44-42 advantage.

Brockington led the Cyclones with 14 points and nine rebounds. Aljaz Kunc added 13 points. Davion Warren paced the Red Raiders with 12 points.

