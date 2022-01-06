National scoring leader Keegan Murray making name at Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s Keegan Murray has gone from overlooked recruit out of high school to the nation’s leading scorer.

The sophomore forward is coming off a 35-point game in Monday’s 80-75 win over Maryland.

That performance prompted Terrapins’ interim coach Danny Manning to call Murray a first-round NBA Draft pick or lottery pick.

Murray is averaging 24.5 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.

The Hawkeyes play at No. 23 Wisconsin on Thursday night.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.