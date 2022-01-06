Show You Care
National scoring leader Keegan Murray making name at Iowa

FILE - Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) dunks the ball during the first half of an NCAA college...
FILE - Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) dunks the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Alabama State, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. Murray matched his career high with 35 points against Maryland on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, and goes into the Hawkeyes' game at No. 23 Wisconsin on Thursday as the nation's leading scorer at 24.5 per game. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 6:21 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s Keegan Murray has gone from overlooked recruit out of high school to the nation’s leading scorer.

The sophomore forward is coming off a 35-point game in Monday’s 80-75 win over Maryland.

That performance prompted Terrapins’ interim coach Danny Manning to call Murray a first-round NBA Draft pick or lottery pick.

Murray is averaging 24.5 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.

The Hawkeyes play at No. 23 Wisconsin on Thursday night.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

