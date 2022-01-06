Marion postpones annual State of the City Address due to rise in COVID-19 cases

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Marion is rescheduling its State of the City Address due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the city.

State data shows COVID-19 cases have surged across the state recently.

In a news release, the city said Marion Mayor Nicolas AbouAssaly’s address is now planned for an event from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 10 at the Cedar Rapids Marriott, 1200 Collins Road NE.

It was originally planned for Jan. 20, but the city said it wanted to be able to hold an in-person event. Tickets already purchased will be honored on the new date.

During his presentation, entitled “Progress Ahead,” the city said AbouAssaly plans to review the challenges and triumphs of the last year and highlight the progress anticipated in 2022 and beyond.

The event is sponsored by the League of Women Voters Linn County, in cooperation with the City of Marion, and supported by local businesses.

For more information on the event, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.