Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Marion postpones annual State of the City Address due to rise in COVID-19 cases

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Marion is rescheduling its State of the City Address due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the city.

State data shows COVID-19 cases have surged across the state recently.

In a news release, the city said Marion Mayor Nicolas AbouAssaly’s address is now planned for an event from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 10 at the Cedar Rapids Marriott, 1200 Collins Road NE.

It was originally planned for Jan. 20, but the city said it wanted to be able to hold an in-person event. Tickets already purchased will be honored on the new date.

During his presentation, entitled “Progress Ahead,” the city said AbouAssaly plans to review the challenges and triumphs of the last year and highlight the progress anticipated in 2022 and beyond.

The event is sponsored by the League of Women Voters Linn County, in cooperation with the City of Marion, and supported by local businesses.

For more information on the event, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Part of 1st Avenue in downtown Cedar Rapids is shut down Wednesday after high winds caused...
Unstable scaffolding causes closure on 1st Ave in downtown Cedar Rapids
Officials say the Cochise County Attorney’s Office has indicted 34-year-old Melissa Green and...
Couple left 11-year-old son home alone for weeks, deputies say
St. Luke's facing staff and bed shortages
St. Luke’s ER in Cedar Rapids seeing high volume of patients asking for COVID-19 testing
An accident is under investigation after two vehicles struck one another leaving an individual...
One dead, one hurt in Jones County Crash
UIHC doctors say omicron COVID-19 cases will likely peak in early February
Univ. of Iowa hospital doctors say omicron COVID-19 cases will likely peak in early February

Latest News

Cedar Rapids Police said the crash happened because of someone driving the wrong way on I-380...
Wrong-way driver leads to multiple crashes on I-380 in Cedar Rapids Thursday
City of Marion postpones annual State of the City Address due to COVID-19 cases
Charles Bradshaw II (Photo by: IOWA DPS)
Iowa man shot by officer after December police chase facing additional charges
Cedar Rapids school district to maintain mask mandate for foreseeable future