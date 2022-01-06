Man found high on meth with loaded gun in Dubuque cellphone store bathroom, pleads guilty

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A man who was found under the influence of methamphetamine in a Dubuque cell phone store bathroom with a loaded handgun plead guilty on Thursday.

27-year-old Austin Matthew Oberbroeckling admitted in a plea agreement that in 2019 Dubuque police found Oberbroeckling inside the bathroom with a .40 caliber handgun loaded with 14 rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber. He had red eyes, poor balance, and seemed to be lethargic and twitching. A urine test later determined that Oberroeckling had methamphetamine and bi-products of heroin and fentanyl in his system.

Oberbroeckling also admitted that he was present at a hotel in Dubuque in 2021 where drug paraphernalia was seen by hotel staff. When staff informed Oberbroeckling that the police would be called, he and another occupant left the hotel. Police found two shotguns in his hotel room and various items of drug paraphernalia. Police also found Oberbroeckling’s vehicle parked outside the hotel, and after obtaining a search warrant, officers found a sawed-off shotgun inside.

Oberbroeckling was convicted of one count of possession of a firearm by an unlawful drug user. He faces a maximum possible sentence of 10 years imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release after his prison term.

