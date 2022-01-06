Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa teens recovering after cabin fire causes serious burns on New Year’s Day

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.(Live 5)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Two teenagers are recovering after a cabin fire in Greene County caused serious burns on New Year’s morning.

Authorities believe a wood-burning stove in the cabin may have caused the fire, which subsequently burned the cabin to the ground. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Reports say that one of the teenagers is still in critical condition and that the other could be released soon.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police said the crash happened because of someone driving the wrong way on the...
Police: I-380 crash in Cedar Rapids near 42nd Street caused by wrong-way driver
Part of 1st Avenue in downtown Cedar Rapids is shut down Wednesday after high winds caused...
Unstable scaffolding causes closure on 1st Ave in downtown Cedar Rapids
Officials say the Cochise County Attorney’s Office has indicted 34-year-old Melissa Green and...
Couple left 11-year-old son home alone for weeks, deputies say
St. Luke's facing staff and bed shortages
St. Luke’s ER in Cedar Rapids seeing high volume of patients asking for COVID-19 testing
UIHC doctors say omicron COVID-19 cases will likely peak in early February
Univ. of Iowa hospital doctors say omicron COVID-19 cases will likely peak in early February

Latest News

City of Marion postpones annual State of the City Address due to COVID-19 cases
Cedar Rapids Police said the crash happened because of someone driving the wrong way on I-380...
Wrong-way driver leads to multiple crashes on I-380 in Cedar Rapids Thursday
The 2022 Special Olympics Iowa Winter Games will see 151 athletes competing in alpine skiing,...
Special Olympics Iowa to host 2022 Winter Games in Dubuque
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan....
AP FACT CHECK: Trump sticks to election falsehoods on Jan. 6