Iowa teens recovering after cabin fire causes serious burns on New Year’s Day

GREENE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Two teenagers are recovering after a cabin fire in Greene County caused serious burns on New Year’s morning.

Authorities believe a wood-burning stove in the cabin may have caused the fire, which subsequently burned the cabin to the ground. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Reports say that one of the teenagers is still in critical condition and that the other could be released soon.

