Iowa State Univ. researchers developing massive upgrade for snowplows

AMES, Iowa (WOI) - Researchers at Iowa State University are working on technology to help drivers plow through whiteout conditions.

Researchers are working on a new navigation system made possible thanks to a two-year grant worth more than $502,000 from the Iowa DOT.

The project will test out different sensors and pieces of technology this winter to provide proof of the concept.

These could range from GPS technology, 3D scanning and other measurements.

Dr. Anuj Sharma, the project’s lead researcher, said the goal of the project is twofold.

“One is that we want to keep the snowplow on the road, even if the operator can’t see it,” Dr. Sharma said. Whereas the second objective is to warn the driver if they’re about to hit an object or run off the road.”

While the project is still in its preliminary phases, the goal is to have the system operational by late next year.

