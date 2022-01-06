Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa State Univ. researchers developing massive upgrade for snowplows

By WOI
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 7:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (WOI) - Researchers at Iowa State University are working on technology to help drivers plow through whiteout conditions.

Researchers are working on a new navigation system made possible thanks to a  two-year grant worth more than $502,000 from the Iowa DOT.

The project will test out different sensors and pieces of technology this winter to provide proof of the concept.

These could range from GPS technology, 3D scanning and other measurements.

Dr. Anuj Sharma, the project’s lead researcher, said the goal of the project is twofold.

“One is that we want to keep the snowplow on the road, even if the operator can’t see it,” Dr. Sharma said. Whereas the second objective is to warn the driver if they’re about to hit an object or run off the road.”

While the project is still in its preliminary phases, the goal is to have the system operational by late next year.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Part of 1st Avenue in downtown Cedar Rapids is shut down Wednesday after high winds caused...
Unstable scaffolding causes closure on 1st Ave in downtown Cedar Rapids
Officials say the Cochise County Attorney’s Office has indicted 34-year-old Melissa Green and...
Couple left 11-year-old son home alone for weeks, deputies say
An accident is under investigation after two vehicles struck one another leaving an individual...
One dead, one hurt in Jones County Crash
St. Luke's facing staff and bed shortages
St. Luke’s ER in Cedar Rapids seeing high volume of patients asking for COVID-19 testing
An image from the Mount Vernon CityCam taken at 5:55 a.m. on Wednesday,.
Slick roads likely Wednesday, wind chills stay below zero

Latest News

An 80-year-old Illinois man is dead after a crash involving several cars in eastern Iowa.
Illinois man killed in multi-vehicle crash in eastern Iowa
Goldman Sachs is making a big prediction about bitcoin.
Goldman Sachs predicts Bitcoin could hit $100K within 5 years
Shots fired with criminal intent went up last year in Dubuque compared to years prior.
Shots fired with criminal intent rises in Dubuque in 2021
Classes are canceled for a second day in Chicago Public Schools due to concerns over COVID-19...
Chicago schools cancel for second day in a row due to COVID-19 concerns