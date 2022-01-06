Iowa man shot by officer after December police chase facing additional charges

ADAIR COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Jefferson, Iowa man is facing additional charges following an investigation into a December incident in Adair County involving a police chase and an officer-involved shooting.

In a news release, officials said Charles Bradshaw II was being chased by Stuart police after refusing to stop for a traffic violation at around 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2020.

Police said Bradshaw tried to turn around just north of 130th Street on Jordan Avenue when an officer struck his vehicle. The collision forced Bradshaw’s vehicle into a Guthrie County Deputy’s vehicle, where it became disabled.

Deputies said they saw Bradshaw was in possession of a handgun. That’s when Adair County Deputy Josh Armstrong shot him, hitting him in both arms, causing non-life-threatening injuries. Armstrong is a 2 and a half year veteran of the Adair County Sheriff’s Office. Armstrong was placed on administrative leave in accordance with standard procedure.

Initially, Bradshaw was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, felony eluding, and several traffic violations.

He now also faces three additional charges including attempted murder of a peace officer, assault on a police officer and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

The additional charges come after the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation concluded its investigation into the incident.

