Iowa considers changing university admissions standards

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Board of Regents will soon decide whether they will continue to require students to submit standardized test scores to get into the state’s three public universities.

The University of Iowa, Iowa State and UNI will consider a test-optional admissions policy.

This means high school students would no longer have to take the ACT or SAT to get into these schools.

The meeting is scheduled for next week.

Several schools across the country have dropped testing requirements over the past year.

