How area school leaders make the decision to have indoor versus outdoor recess

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Cold temperatures are keeping some students home this week. Others still have school, but are being kept inside their classroom even over recess.

In her second year as principal of Lakeview Elementary, Jessica Tabor is challenged with making sure students get breaks from the school day without leaving the school building.

“Ten degrees and above, we go outside. Below ten we stay inside and it’s a feels like so it includes the wind chill,” said Tabor.

The school might adjust the schedule so students can get outside because many times it’s warmer in the afternoon.

“Recess is very important and that outside time is really important for kids and beneficial. So if we can get in later in the day and get them outside, then that’s what we’ll do,” said Tabor.

Lakeview Elementary students have had indoor recess since Wednesday, and finding ways to exert some of that built-up energy can be a challenge.

“We do try to use the space that we have whether that’s in the classroom or out in the hallway,” said Tabor.

For other schools, like Clear Creek Amana, the cutoff to stay inside for recess is a lot colder. The wind-chill has to hit 13 below before recess moves inside.

“It’s flexible, it’s throughout the day. That’s one factor, the other factor is if there’s rain or wind, or other weather conditions that are excessive,” said Interim Superintendent Joseph E. Brown Senior.

“You have to have boots, gloves, a hat. You have to be dressed warm enough to be able to go outside otherwise you’re required to stay inside for safety purposes,” said Brown.

Both Tabor and Brown say they remind parents of these rules every year and aim to have them be prepared for any weather conditions.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.