Former GoCR executive to appear in court over NewBo Evolve

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One of the two former Go Cedar Rapids executives federally charged with bank fraud will appear in court later this month.

The charge is in connection to the Newbo Evolve festival, which happened in Cedar Rapids back in August 2018.

Doug Hargrave was the finance director for the nonprofit that hosted the three-day concert event.

Prosecutors allege he and then President and CEO of GoCR Aaron McCreight falsified budgets and ticket sale projections to get loans for the event, which lost more than $2 million.

Hargrave is set to make his first court appearance on Jan. 26 to plead guilty.

He and McCreight face up to 30 years in prison.

