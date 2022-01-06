Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Crash blocks I-380 southbound near 42nd Street in Cedar Rapids

A two vehicle crash has completely blocked the southbound lanes in Cedar Rapids Thursday morning.
A two vehicle crash has completely blocked the southbound lanes in Cedar Rapids Thursday morning.(Iowa DOT)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa DOT reports I-380 southbound is completely blocked between Exit 23 (42nd Street) and Exit 22 (32nd Street and Glass Road) due to a crash Thursday morning.

Cedar Rapids police reported a crash between a passenger vehicle and a semi hauling some sort of grain. Police said the semi overturned, spilling the grain onto the interstate.

Officials said they hope to have a lane open soon, but couldn’t say when that will happen.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Part of 1st Avenue in downtown Cedar Rapids is shut down Wednesday after high winds caused...
Unstable scaffolding causes closure on 1st Ave in downtown Cedar Rapids
Officials say the Cochise County Attorney’s Office has indicted 34-year-old Melissa Green and...
Couple left 11-year-old son home alone for weeks, deputies say
An accident is under investigation after two vehicles struck one another leaving an individual...
One dead, one hurt in Jones County Crash
St. Luke's facing staff and bed shortages
St. Luke’s ER in Cedar Rapids seeing high volume of patients asking for COVID-19 testing
An image from the Mount Vernon CityCam taken at 5:55 a.m. on Wednesday,.
Slick roads likely Wednesday, wind chills stay below zero

Latest News

Two firefighters were killed in an early morning crash on US 151 near Mile Marker 38 near...
Two firefighters killed in US 151 crash near Mineral Point, Wisconsin
The Iowa Board of Regents will soon decide whether they will continue to require students to...
Iowa considers changing university admissions standards
The Iowa Board of Regents will soon decide whether they will continue to require students to...
Iowa considers changing university admissions standards
Former GoCR executive to appear in court over NewBo Evolve