Crash blocks I-380 southbound near 42nd Street in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa DOT reports I-380 southbound is completely blocked between Exit 23 (42nd Street) and Exit 22 (32nd Street and Glass Road) due to a crash Thursday morning.

Cedar Rapids police reported a crash between a passenger vehicle and a semi hauling some sort of grain. Police said the semi overturned, spilling the grain onto the interstate.

Officials said they hope to have a lane open soon, but couldn’t say when that will happen.

