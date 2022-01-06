Show You Care
Cold temperatures continue, wind chills stay below zero through Friday

Wind Chill Advisory in effect this morning
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:51 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cold air is the theme going forward, which is also pretty classic for January in Iowa. A Wind Chill Advisory continues this morning with wind chills of -20 or colder common. Highs today will only be in the 0 to 5 range in many spots, despite the sunny sky. Tonight will be the coldest of the bunch with widespread lows of -10 to -20 across the area. Even a light wind will cause wind chills to drop to -20 or colder very easily. We’re still watching the next system on Saturday which looks to bring a warmup to the upper 20s and lower 30s. This sudden warmup may cause some drizzle or fog in the area along with frost-covered roads. Just beyond that system, another Arctic airmass arrives for Sunday into Monday.

