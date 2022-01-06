Cedar Rapids school district to maintain mask mandate for foreseeable future

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District plans to keep its mask mandate in place for the foreseeable future.

Cedar Rapids chose to stick with its mandate, unlike some other districts that did away with the requirement following winter break.

The district said it is considering a few metrics to determine when it should lift that mandate.

First, the district wants the positivity rate in Linn County to be below 14 percent. It’s currently at more than 27 percent.

The district also requires the Iowa Department of Public health to lower the transmission below the ‘epidemic level.’

And it wants at least 50 percent of the student population vaccinated.

That’s already the case at secondary schools. But elementary schools are short of that mark, since 5 to 11 year olds were just authorized for vaccinations late last year.

