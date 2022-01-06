Show You Care
Arctic Air Sticks Around

By Joe Winters
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As expected winter made a big comeback. Arctic air is in place and will be with us through the end of the workweek. Despite the wind not being as strong tonight, the wind chill falls between -15 to -30. Highs remain in the single digits with lows staying below zero. A quick burst of warmth moves in on Saturday. This could bring some areas of fog and drizzle, potentially leading to some slick travel. Have a great night.

