Arctic Air Sticks Around

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As expected winter made a big comeback. Arctic air is in place and will be with us through the end of the workweek. Despite the wind not being as strong tonight, the wind chill falls between -15 to -30. Highs remain in the single digits with lows staying below zero. A quick burst of warmth moves in on Saturday. This could bring some areas of fog and drizzle, potentially leading to some slick travel. Have a great night.

