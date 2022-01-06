1st Ave in downtown Cedar Rapids to reopen after scaffolding repairs completed

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The scaffolding outside the U.S. Bank in downtown Cedar Rapids has been secured Thursday after Wednesday’s high winds caused part of it to become disengaged from the building.

Officials said the winds and unsecured scaffolding posed a risk of collapse and a section of 1st Avenue, along with the sidewalks around the building, were closed as a precaution.

In an update, officials said the streets and sidewalks are now in the process of reopening, with everything expected to be fully reopened by about 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officials said the situation started when a general contractor and scaffolding contractor at U.S. Bank, located at 222 2Nd Avenue SE, noticed Wednesday’s high winds causing the scaffolding to move.

Cedar Rapids police and firefighters responded to the scene and found a piece of the scaffolding on the 12th floor that was moving due to the wind. Officials said the top of the scaffolding is about 180 feet from the ground.

Officials said contractors were able to complete the necessary repairs, ensuring all parts of the scaffolding were properly anchored and secured to the building by Thursday morning.

There was no damage to the US Bank building or any of the nearby buildings, and no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.