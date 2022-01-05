Winter’s Cold Returns

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With a cold front pushing through the state, winter comes back. Strong winds from the northwest are expected at 20-40 with gusts greater than 40 mph possible Blowing and drifting snow is expected. A very cold air mass also moves in with this system. Dropping temperatures into the single digits and wind chills between -10 and -20. The cold continues through the end of the workweek. Have a great night!

