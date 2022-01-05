Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Winter’s Cold Returns

By Joe Winters
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With a cold front pushing through the state, winter comes back. Strong winds from the northwest are expected at 20-40 with gusts greater than 40 mph possible Blowing and drifting snow is expected. A very cold air mass also moves in with this system. Dropping temperatures into the single digits and wind chills between -10 and -20. The cold continues through the end of the workweek. Have a great night!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some local businesses are selling gift cards with expiration dates shorter than the requirement
Businesses sell gift cards with illegal expiration dates
Two GoCR executives face federal bank fraud charges over NewBo Evolve
On Tuesday night, a powerful cold front is still set to send the temperatures plummeting.
Arctic front Tuesday night to send temperatures plummeting, Winter Weather Advisory issued
Heavy snow falls in Cascade on January 1, 2022.
Snow totals in Eastern Iowa from Saturday, January 1st’s Winter Storm
UnityPoint Health shared this image of the first newborn of 2022 at St. Luke's hospital in...
UnityPoint Health announces first newborn of the year at St. Luke’s

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
kcrg wx
Warmer today in the lower 30s, then sharply colder as an Arctic front blows in tonight
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Getting Close to Freezing