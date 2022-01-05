Unstable scaffolding causes closure on 1st Ave in downtown Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Part of 1st Avenue in downtown Cedar Rapids is shut down Wednesday after high winds caused scaffolding outside the US Bank building to become unstable.

The building is located on 3rd Street SE.

1st Avenue from 2nd Street SE to 5th Street SE will be closed while crews work to either secure the scaffolding or take it down before it falls.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.